WWE Reportedly Has "Significant Plans" For Finn Balor

Finn Balor has been pushed in a big way on WWE television since joining Judgment Day and that will reportedly be continuing. Twitter account @WrestleVotes:
“I’m told that significant plans are lined up for Finn Balor in the future. I don’t know exactly for what those plans are, but he is a strong favorite of the new leadership group. Expect Finn to play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE.”
Finn Balor is scheduled to face Edge in an “I Quit” match at the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules premium live event.
I’m told that significant plans are lined up for Finn Balor in the future. I don’t know exactly for what those plans are, but he is a strong favorite of the new leadership group. Expect Finn to play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 29, 2022
⚡ Jim Ross Speaks On "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Neck Injury That Almost Cost Him His Biggest Run
During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin getting a neck injury from Owen Hart botching a pil [...]— Guy Incognito Sep 29, 2022 06:49AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com