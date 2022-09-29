WWE Reportedly Has "Significant Plans" For Finn Balor

Finn Balor has been pushed in a big way on WWE television since joining Judgment Day and that will reportedly be continuing. Twitter account @WrestleVotes:

“I’m told that significant plans are lined up for Finn Balor in the future. I don’t know exactly for what those plans are, but he is a strong favorite of the new leadership group. Expect Finn to play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE.”

Finn Balor is scheduled to face Edge in an “I Quit” match at the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules premium live event.

