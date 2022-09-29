News On IMPACT Wrestling Contracts Expiring Soon

Fightful Select has revealed Mia Yim’s contract is set to expire on Sunday, October 9.

There’s no word yet on if Yim and IMPACT have had any kind of negotiations regarding a new contract but the deal is currently scheduled to expire very soon.

Yim will be featured on October 7 Bound For Glory pay-per-view, where she is scheduled to face Mickie James with James’ career on the line.

Additionally, Maria Kanellis and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett are set to expire soon as well. They will defend against The Motor City Machine Guns at Bound For Glory.

