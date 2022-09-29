WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

News On IMPACT Wrestling Contracts Expiring Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2022

News On IMPACT Wrestling Contracts Expiring Soon

Fightful Select has revealed Mia Yim’s contract is set to expire on Sunday, October 9. 

There’s no word yet on if Yim and IMPACT have had any kind of negotiations regarding a new contract but the deal is currently scheduled to expire very soon.

Yim will be featured on October 7 Bound For Glory pay-per-view, where she is scheduled to face Mickie James with James’ career on the line.

Additionally, Maria Kanellis and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett are set to expire soon as well. They will defend against The Motor City Machine Guns at Bound For Glory.

Read more news on WNS:

Update On Kevin Dunn’s Status With WWE

Kevin Dunn has not departed WWE despite a number of rumors circulating online. Mike Johnson of PWInsider revealed, "Dunn's status is 100% u [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 29, 2022 02:40PM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxstv #mia yim

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78742/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer