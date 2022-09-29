New Match Announced For WWE Extreme Rules

WWE has announced that The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match will take place at Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA,
Below is the updated card:
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley
Fight Pit
Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle
Strap Match
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
I-Quit Match
Edge vs. Finn Balor
Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser)
