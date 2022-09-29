New Match Announced For WWE Extreme Rules

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2022

WWE has announced that The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match will take place at Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA,

Below is the updated card:

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

Fight Pit

Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

I-Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser)