Andre El Idolo Tweets #FreeElIdolo Following "No AEW Releases" Verdict

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 29, 2022

In a post on Twitter, Andrade el Idolo is now adding fuel to the fire after fans spread rumors that Andrade wants to leave All Elite Wrestling.

Idolo posted a brief video of himself at a beach, with the hashtag #FreeElIdolo.

This is after he posted an hourglass emoji earlier this week.

There have been rumors that Andrade is unhappy in AEW and wants to leave, but this is as close to a confirmation as we’ve had. It was reported earlier this week that Tony Khan has decreed that no one will be released from their contracts until the contracts are up.

Tony Khan Is Reportedly Not Granting Talent Releases In AEW

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW President Tony Khan will not be granting any releases followin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 27, 2022 08:41AM


Tags: #aew #andrade el idolo

