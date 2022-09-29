Andre El Idolo Tweets #FreeElIdolo Following "No AEW Releases" Verdict

In a post on Twitter, Andrade el Idolo is now adding fuel to the fire after fans spread rumors that Andrade wants to leave All Elite Wrestling.

Idolo posted a brief video of himself at a beach, with the hashtag #FreeElIdolo.

This is after he posted an hourglass emoji earlier this week.

There have been rumors that Andrade is unhappy in AEW and wants to leave, but this is as close to a confirmation as we’ve had. It was reported earlier this week that Tony Khan has decreed that no one will be released from their contracts until the contracts are up.