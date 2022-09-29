Goldberg Reveals His Toughest Jackhammer

Goldberg has revealed the Jackhammer he delivered to Big Show was the hardest he's had to do due to his size and weight. Goldberg had a number of matches with Paul Wight, then known as The Giant in WCW. Check out the highlights below:

“It’s very easy: The Big Show. Anyone that weighed 525 — he weighed over 500 when I Jackhammered him the first time. And a little piece of information most people don’t know is that he — well, you can probably guess it, but he didn’t like being upside down. And when we were main eventing the house shows… going from town to town to town, putting on matches that were literally over before the bell rang. And he would come out and he would choke Charles Robinson, set him up for the chokeslam. I would come running out of the locker room, my music would hit. I would spear him, Jackhammer him and pin him before the bell would ring.

“And we did that every night, every city that we did these house shows. And people were on their feet. And I would hold him up in the air as long as I could, just to make him feel a little but uncomfortable and vulnerable, because how often do you get to do that to a giant, right? But by far, he was the hardest that I had ever hoisted, no question.”