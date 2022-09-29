SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage following Wednesday's Dynamite, and the results are as follows, per PWInsider:
- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed def. Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade
- Jamie Hayter defeated Willow Nightingale
- Lee Moriarty defeated Fuego del Sol, after which W. Morrisey chokeslammed del Sol.
- Ryan Nemeth came out and cut as promo running down Philadelphia and took shots at ECW. HOOK came out, beat down Nemeth and put him in the Redrum. The Trust Busters came out left an envelope for HOOK, which he took and went to the back.
- Rush def. John Silver and then attacked Alex Reynolds and Silver. The Dark order ran in followed by The Butcher and The Blade before Hangman Page came down and cleared the ring.
