Goldberg Reveals The Original Vision For His Character In WCW

Goldberg was recently a guest on The Bump, where he outlined what his original vision for his career was.

“Oh, it meant everything for me to be different. It’s been documented a million times and I’ll be the first person to say it: I’m not a chain wrestler. I never aspired to be, I don’t have a wrestling background. I have a martial arts background, I have a football background, and so I applied my senses and my techniques in my background and informed a character. I mean, quite obviously the UFC was huge at that point, and it was getting nothing but bigger. It was gonna be the biggest thing going. It was giving professional wrestling a run for its money. And I figured I’d combine the two and everything I’d worked on throughout the years, and come up with this character. And I wanted to be completely different.”

Goldberg continued.