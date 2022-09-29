Jim Ross Speaks On "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Neck Injury That Almost Cost Him His Biggest Run

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin getting a neck injury from Owen Hart botching a piledriver on him.

“That was so scary that night there in the Meadowlands. All the signs led to bad news – losing feeling and all these things, the delicateness of the neck and how that affects everybody. You can’t take a flatback bump well because of the sensitivities of the injury. So, it was a scary ass night, I can promise you. Steve was so despondent because I truly believe in his heart that his run was over. It was almost like cruel irony. Here’s a guy that worked all his life to get to WWE and get his break, he made it happen, and then all of a sudden, it looks like it was over. That was a very emotional night, to say the least. A lot of late-night phone calls and follow-up with the doctor and things like that, and trying to talk Steve off the ledge, so to speak. As he should be, he was looking at multi-million dollars of money out there floating around that he was gonna earn, and it was just one of those deals.”

Says Austin should have taken more time off: