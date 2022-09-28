Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away

Dan Masters, who had been working in the pro wrestling world for 25 years, died in El Salvador in a car accident. His niece, Katelyn Corbett Middleton confirmed the news, posting on social media:

"Rest in peace to a remarkable, larger-than-life man, my Uncle Daniel. As a kid, he made me feel like the coolest person on this planet—talking on the radio, getting “wake up” phone calls from “famous” wrestlers and shoutouts at his wrestling events. He was the star of the show everywhere he went, but made me feel special. He was taken too soon and will be missed tremendously by the people who knew and loved him 💙"

Masters has worked for World Wrestling Entertainment from 2002-04 and the Deep South Wrestling promotion. His most recent work was for the Women Of Wrestling promotion.

WNS wishes Masters friends and family our deepest and heartfelt condolences.