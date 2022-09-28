WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest News On Saraya’s AEW Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2022

Saraya (Paige in WWE ) recently made a surprise appearance during the Dynamite: Grand Slam event.

Fightful Select reports that AEW made contact with her not long after she become a free agent when she departed WWE in July, and the belief is that interest in her went as far back as Starrcast weekend.

The report notes that Saraya has agreed to a three-year contract with AEW, although it remains unclear whether option years have been factored in. The belief is that given the amount of money the deal is worth it "largely implies that she'll be wrestling in some capacity."

Tags: #aew #saraya #paige

