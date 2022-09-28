Tony Khan Set To Open The "Forbidden Door" Again Tonight On AEW Dynamite

AEW Present Tony Khan announced on Twitter that NJPW booker Gedo is in Philadelphia for tonight's AEW Dynamite with the "Forbidden Door" opening again. Khan tweeted:

"The #ForbiddenDoor is opening again TONIGHT in Philadelphia! I can’t wait for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork tonight! Thank you to everyone who watches @AEWonTV! See you tonight on TBS!"

The following has been announced for tonight's AEW Dynamite:

AEW World Championship Eliminator Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson

AEW Interim Women's World Championship

Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb

ROH World Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

Chris Jericho Championship Celebration

We will hear from Saraya

MJF will appear live