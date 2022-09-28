WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Set To Open The "Forbidden Door" Again Tonight On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2022

AEW Present Tony Khan announced on Twitter that NJPW booker Gedo is in Philadelphia for tonight's AEW Dynamite with the "Forbidden Door" opening again. Khan tweeted:

"The #ForbiddenDoor is opening again TONIGHT in Philadelphia! I can’t wait for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork tonight! Thank you to everyone who watches @AEWonTV! See you tonight on TBS!"

The following has been announced for tonight's AEW Dynamite:

AEW World Championship Eliminator Match
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson

AEW Interim Women's World Championship
Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb

ROH World Championship
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

Chris Jericho Championship Celebration

We will hear from Saraya

MJF will appear live


