Tony Khan Set To Open The "Forbidden Door" Again Tonight On AEW Dynamite

AEW Present Tony Khan announced on Twitter that NJPW booker Gedo is in Philadelphia for tonight's AEW Dynamite with the "Forbidden Door" opening again. Khan tweeted:
"The #ForbiddenDoor is opening again TONIGHT in Philadelphia! I can’t wait for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork tonight! Thank you to everyone who watches @AEWonTV! See you tonight on TBS!"
The following has been announced for tonight's AEW Dynamite:
AEW World Championship Eliminator Match
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson
AEW Interim Women's World Championship
Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb
ROH World Championship
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido
Chris Jericho Championship Celebration
We will hear from Saraya
MJF will appear live
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com