WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Producers For The Matches On This Past Monday’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2022

Producers For The Matches On This Past Monday’s WWE RAW

Fightful Select has revealed the WWE producers for the matches from this week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. You can check those out below:

- Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY: Petey Williams

- Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio: Shane Helms

- Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari

- Omos squash: Jamie Noble

- Candice LeRae vs. Nikki ASH: Molly Holly

- AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn: Jason Jordan

- Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble

Read more WWE news:

Jim Ross Discusses "Scary Night" Steve Austin Was Injured At WWE SummerSlam 1997

During his Grilling JR podcast, former WWE announcer Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s neck injury suffered as a result of Owen Hart d [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 28, 2022 02:20PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78724/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer