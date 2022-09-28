Producers For The Matches On This Past Monday’s WWE RAW

Fightful Select has revealed the WWE producers for the matches from this week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. You can check those out below:
- Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY: Petey Williams
- Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio: Shane Helms
- Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari
- Omos squash: Jamie Noble
- Candice LeRae vs. Nikki ASH: Molly Holly
- AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn: Jason Jordan
- Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble
