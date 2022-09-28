Three Matches and More Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced three matches and two segments for next week’s episode of NXT on USA Network. Check out the updated lineup below:
- NXT North American Championship Match Qualifier: Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner
- Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark vs. Toxic Attraction
- Wendy Choo vs. Lash Legend
- The Grayson Waller Effect with guests Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade
- Pretty Deadly’s State of the Commonwealth Address
