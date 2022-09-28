WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Three Matches and More Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2022

Three Matches and More Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced three matches and two segments for next week’s episode of NXT on USA Network. Check out the updated lineup below:

-  NXT North American Championship Match Qualifier: Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner

- Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark vs. Toxic Attraction

- Wendy Choo vs. Lash Legend

- The Grayson Waller Effect with guests Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

- Pretty Deadly’s State of the Commonwealth Address

