TNT Makes Schedule Change For AEW Rampage On October 7

TNT has amended its upcoming AEW programming schedule and scheduled a live episode of Rampage on Friday, October 7, in addition to taping Battle of the Belts IV at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Rampage was originally due to air at 9 PM ET followed by Battle of the Belts IV at 10 PM ET. The second hour of Rampage would have gone head-to-head with the second hour of WWE SmackDown and thus had a big impact on viewership.

TNT now advertises Rampage as airing at 10PM. ET followed by Battle of the Belts IV airing at 11 PM ET on Friday, October 7.

