Tony Khan Is Reportedly Not Granting Talent Releases In AEW

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW President Tony Khan will not be granting any releases following a string of stars who have reportedly been contacted by WWE to return since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon. Here is what Meltzer said:

“Nobody’s getting released. That’s the doctrine. Tony Khan made that very clear I guess in the last couple of days. Now it’s just, he’s (Black) not being released, Buddy Matthews isn’t being released. Now they may be back sooner than before, whatever. That's the situation. I think they both wanted to go and tried to get a way out, and it’s what we talked about last night. That's the decision that was made. It’s not to say it’s hard and fast, and there’d be no way they’d ever give anybody a release, but I think it’s pretty much the deal that if this happened in the other company, would those people get releases? and the answer is no. They signed the contract, so basically, now, their option is to sit at home, and he (Khan) can extend the contract if they sit at home, or wrestle. So now they’re gonna wrestle.”

AEW recently sent a legal email to WWE co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon warning them "not to tamper" with their talent.

