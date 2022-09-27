Jim Ross Reveals Less Swearing Coming To AEW TV

During a Q&A with Adfreeshows.com, AEW commentator Jim Ross revealed company will feature less swearing on its programming going forward:
“We had a string in AEW where there was a lot of controversial language. I think you’ll see less of that.
“It’s unnecessary and shows a lack of creativity if you can’t come up with an adjective or adverb that is better than something a little coarse. The times are going to dictate that.”
AEW is presented currently as a TV-14 rating.
