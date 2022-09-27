WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Reveals Less Swearing Coming To AEW TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2022

During a Q&A with Adfreeshows.com, AEW commentator Jim Ross revealed company will feature less swearing on its programming going forward:

“We had a string in AEW where there was a lot of controversial language. I think you’ll see less of that.

“It’s unnecessary and shows a lack of creativity if you can’t come up with an adjective or adverb that is better than something a little coarse. The times are going to dictate that.”

AEW is presented currently as a TV-14 rating.

Source: sescoops.com
Tags: #aew #jim ross

