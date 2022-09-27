NJPW Releases Capital Collision PPV For Free For Limited Time Only

NJPW has released the full Capital Collision PPV for free on YouTube. The event took place on May 14, 2022 in Washington, D.C. at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. It was broadcast on FITE TV.

The PPV can be watched until October 27th at 9 PM JST (8 PM ET/5 PM PT).

Full results from the PPV:

Dark Match: Nick Comoroto (w/Aaron Solo) defeated Kevin Knight (6:26)

Karl Fredericks defeated Ren Narita (10:32)

Team Filthy (Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor) defeated David Finlay, Fred Rosser, Tanga Loa, The DKC & Yuya Uemura (14:48)

Chase Owens defeated Great-O-Khan (8:46)

TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) defeated United Empire (Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) (12:09)

Brody King defeated Minoru Suzuki (9:05)

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Eddie Kingston (16:07)

BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo & Jay White) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Rocky Romero) (15:59)

Juice Robinson defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi (c), Will Ospreay (w/Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) and Jon Moxley in a Four Way Match to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship (15:45)