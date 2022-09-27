WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

NJPW Releases Capital Collision PPV For Free For Limited Time Only

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2022

NJPW Releases Capital Collision PPV For Free For Limited Time Only

NJPW has released the full Capital Collision PPV for free on YouTube. The event took place on May 14, 2022 in Washington, D.C. at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. It was broadcast on FITE TV.

The PPV can be watched until October 27th at 9 PM JST (8 PM ET/5 PM PT).

Full results from the PPV:

Dark Match: Nick Comoroto (w/Aaron Solo) defeated Kevin Knight (6:26)

Karl Fredericks defeated Ren Narita (10:32)

Team Filthy (Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor) defeated David Finlay, Fred Rosser, Tanga Loa, The DKC & Yuya Uemura (14:48)

Chase Owens defeated Great-O-Khan (8:46)

TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) defeated United Empire (Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) (12:09)

Brody King defeated Minoru Suzuki (9:05)

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Eddie Kingston (16:07)

BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo & Jay White) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Rocky Romero) (15:59)

Juice Robinson defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi (c), Will Ospreay (w/Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) and Jon Moxley in a Four Way Match to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship (15:45)


Tags: #njpw #capital collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78704/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer