Crowbar Talks Wrestling As A Veteran On The Indy Circuit

In an interview with Under The Ring, Crowbar spoke about his current run in the indies.

“That’s a good question. I’m trying to figure it out myself. Some people have called it [laughs] a career renaissance. I’m really not sure. I’m just out there having a great time, having a hell of a time pushing it, working hard, working with lot of the young lions and tearing it up out there. 48 years old, still love to work hard. Still like to go out there and wow the people and where it goes, who knows. But having a hell of a time with whatever you want to call this thing I’m doing.”

On what he likes about wrestling at this stage of his career:

“It’s very cliche to say, and a lot of the guys [say it], I believe I am the biggest wrestling fan alive. When I first broke into wrestling, that wasn’t a fashionable thing to say. If you were in the industry, you never admitted that you were a fan, that you were a mark, that you enjoyed it. I flipping love professional wrestling, and I’ve been blessed to be able to do it going on 31 years. I enjoy it now just as much as I did way back when. Again, for some people, not fashionable to say, not fashionable to show all your cards in what you feel. But being in it this long, I really don’t care. I enjoy pushing myself. There’s like this competition with myself. Can I hang with this guy? Can I hang with that guy?”

On his recent match with Rich Swann: