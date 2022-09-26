AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2022 Draws Best Viewership Since April

AEW Rampage Grand Slam held strong on Friday 23 September.
The special two-hour episode drew an average of 522,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating to finish 6th for cable shows. Rampage drew 588,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in its normal 10 PM timeslot.
The viewership was the best since April, but down considerably year-over-year, with last year's show which featured CM Punk's first match.
⚡ Kurt Angle Comments On What He Thinks Is Wrong With AEW
During an interview with The Wrassingh Show podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared his thoughts on AEW and the fact the company might n [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 26, 2022 02:54PM
