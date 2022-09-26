AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2022 Draws Best Viewership Since April

AEW Rampage Grand Slam held strong on Friday 23 September.

The special two-hour episode drew an average of 522,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating to finish 6th for cable shows. Rampage drew 588,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in its normal 10 PM timeslot.

The viewership was the best since April, but down considerably year-over-year, with last year's show which featured CM Punk's first match.

