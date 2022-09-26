WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2022 Draws Best Viewership Since April

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2022

AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2022 Draws Best Viewership Since April

AEW Rampage Grand Slam held strong on Friday 23 September.

The special two-hour episode drew an average of 522,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating to finish 6th for cable shows. Rampage drew 588,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in its normal 10 PM timeslot.

The viewership was the best since April, but down considerably year-over-year, with last year's show which featured CM Punk's first match.

Read more AEW news:

Kurt Angle Comments On What He Thinks Is Wrong With AEW

During an interview with The Wrassingh Show podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared his thoughts on AEW and the fact the company might n [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 26, 2022 02:54PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78698/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer