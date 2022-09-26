WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage News For Tonight's WWE RAW (Possible Spoiler)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2022

Fightful is reporting the following for tonight's WWE RAW in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The matches have been previously announced:

- Riddle vs. Damian Priest

- Alpha Academy vs. Gargano & Owens

- AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

- Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

- Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY

- Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, MVP, Bayley, Dakota Kai are all scheduled to be in the city for tonight's show

- An unnamed wrestler will use the American flag in their entrance on the show.

- Dexter Lumis segment will feature an Edmonton Oilers themed outfit.


