Backstage News For Tonight's WWE RAW (Possible Spoiler)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2022

Fightful is reporting the following for tonight's WWE RAW in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The matches have been previously announced:

- Riddle vs. Damian Priest

- Alpha Academy vs. Gargano & Owens

- AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

- Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

- Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY

- Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, MVP, Bayley, Dakota Kai are all scheduled to be in the city for tonight's show

- An unnamed wrestler will use the American flag in their entrance on the show.

- Dexter Lumis segment will feature an Edmonton Oilers themed outfit.