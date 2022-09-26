WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Reveals What He Would Change About Cage Matches

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 26, 2022

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about cage matches and what he thinks should be changed about how they're done in wrestling.

“I’m okay with escaping the cage, but the one thing I would definitely remove is that you can go through the door. I’ve hated that rule since day one. It’s super anticlimactic. [The fact that] you can walk out the door and step on the floor is boring. If you’re going to do it and say you can escape the cage and win, then you have to go over the top of the cage. So that way, it adds some excitement to the match.”

