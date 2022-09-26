Alberto Del Rio Confirms Backstage Incident At WrestleMania 32

During their podcast in 2020, The New Day discussed a backstage incident that allegedly happened prior to their match against The League of Nations (Alberto Del Rio, Sheamus, and Rusev with King Barrett) at WWE Wrestlemania 32 in 2016.
Xavier Woods: “This was my first time being an in advertised match at Wrestlemania and it completely fell apart, at no fault of our own. I was on another level mad. There shouldn’t have been arguments, there shouldn’t have almost been a fight. I’m on another level of heated.”
Kofi Kingston: “We are three guys who are always for the group. Them was the mentality of, ‘I don’t want to be here, I’m in this for myself.’ That works for a lot of people, being selfish in the business.”
In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Del Rio confirmed that a legitimate fight took place and was caused by one of his fellow League of Nations members:
“Yeah, there was a big fight backstage but on that one, it was not me creating that altercation. The other two and I, we had to put someone in his place backstage before going out. This is one minute before we went out to the ring, and one of us, I’m not gonna say who, one of us had to tell this person, ‘Listen, you mother f. We’re done with you. You’re gonna go out and do this because you’re a this, and you’re a that.’ So yes, one minute before we went out in that huge, packed stadium, an altercation was happening backstage. You know, it’s part of wrestling.”
“One of the members of the League of Nations grabbed this other member of the League of Nations, grabbed him by the neck, and put them against the wall like that. So that’s all I can say about it.”
