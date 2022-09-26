Alberto Del Rio Confirms Backstage Incident At WrestleMania 32

During their podcast in 2020, The New Day discussed a backstage incident that allegedly happened prior to their match against The League of Nations (Alberto Del Rio, Sheamus, and Rusev with King Barrett) at WWE Wrestlemania 32 in 2016.

Xavier Woods: “This was my first time being an in advertised match at Wrestlemania and it completely fell apart, at no fault of our own. I was on another level mad. There shouldn’t have been arguments, there shouldn’t have almost been a fight. I’m on another level of heated.”

Kofi Kingston: “We are three guys who are always for the group. Them was the mentality of, ‘I don’t want to be here, I’m in this for myself.’ That works for a lot of people, being selfish in the business.”

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Del Rio confirmed that a legitimate fight took place and was caused by one of his fellow League of Nations members: