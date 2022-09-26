WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Comments On What He Thinks Is Wrong With AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2022

Kurt Angle Comments On What He Thinks Is Wrong With AEW

During an interview with The Wrassingh Show podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared his thoughts on AEW and the fact the company might not be as organized as it should be:

“I just think the company might be a little too loose … it’s more like the Wild West … not as organized as it should be. The wrestlers are making up their own promos, saying their own thing, doing their own thing, and I think there needs to be organization within the company where you have the writers telling the wrestlers what to say and enhancing their characters.”

Angle believes producers need more input to polish up the product:

“I don’t know … putting the wrestlers in charge of their own promos and pre-tapes … and even their matches, I don’t know if they have agents for the matches, producers for their matches. So, I think they need to be overlooked, the talent. That’s what makes WWE so good, why they’re so organized, and why the show is always so tight.”
Angle’s comments are somewhat ironic as his Olympic gold medal is for American freestyle wrestling.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
