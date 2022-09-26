Status Update On Bobby Fish Following IMPACT Victory Road Appearance

An update has emerged on former AEW star Bobby Fish’s status with IMPACT Wrestling following his recent appearance at the Victory Road event on September 23
During the event, Fish cut a promo seemingly referencing the recent AEW controversy. He noted IMPACT can't fire him before he doesn't work there.
In an update from PWInsider, Fish has reportedly as yet not signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Fish reportedly filmed backstage but was not wrestling at the TV tapings over the weekend.
Fish is currently scheduled for the October 7 Bound For Glory pay-per-view, and the TV taping that’s slated for the following night in Albany, New York.
