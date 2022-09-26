WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho To Defend ROH World Championship On AEW Dynamite This Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2022

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for this week’s Dynamite episode.

ROH Champion Bandido will face current ROH World Champion Champion Chris Jericho in Philadelphia on Dynamite. During last week’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show, Chris Jericho surprised in the opening match, when he defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the Ring of Honor World Championship.

Below is the updated card for this week's Dynamite:

- AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson in a World Title Eliminator Match

- Chris Jericho’s Championship Celebration

- Saraya speaks

- MJF speaks

- Chris Jericho to defend ROH World Heavyweight Title against Bandido

