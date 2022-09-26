WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Announces Complete Cards For Royal Quest II Night 1 & 2

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2022

Check out the full cards for night one and two of NJPW Royal Quest II, a UK event that will take place from the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena on October 1 & 2:

Night 1 - October 1

  • Will Ospreay vs. Shota Umino
  • FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open – IWGP Tag Team Championship
  • Hikuleo, Jado, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Tama Tonga vs. Gedo, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Jay White
  • Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito
  • Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito vs. DOUKI, El Desperado, & Zack Sabre Jr.
  • Gideon Grey & The Great-O-Khan vs. Ricky Knight Jr. & Michael Oku
  • Kanji & Jazzy Gabert vs. Alex Windsor & Ava White
  • Gabriel Kidd vs. Dan Moloney

Night 2 - October 2

  • Tetsuya Natio vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
  • Hikuelo,Tama Tonga, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Jay White
  • Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Dude Tito
  • Tomohiro Ishii vs. JONAH
  • Gabriel Kidd, Shota Umino, Ricky Knight Jr., & FTR vs. Gideon Grey, Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, & Aussie Open
  • Jazzy Gabert vs. Ava White – NJPW x STARDOM IWGP Women’s Championship tournament
  • Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA vs. Young Guns
  • DOUKI & El Desperado vs. Michael Oku & Robbie X

Tags: #njpw #royal quest

