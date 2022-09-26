NJPW Announces Complete Cards For Royal Quest II Night 1 & 2
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2022
Check out the full cards for night one and two of NJPW Royal Quest II, a UK event that will take place from the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena on October 1 & 2:
Night 1 - October 1
Will Ospreay vs. Shota Umino
FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open –
IWGP Tag Team Championship Hikuleo, Jado, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Tama Tonga vs. Gedo, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Jay White
Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito
Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito vs. DOUKI, El Desperado, & Zack Sabre Jr.
Gideon Grey & The Great-O-Khan vs. Ricky Knight Jr. & Michael Oku
Kanji & Jazzy Gabert vs. Alex Windsor & Ava White
Gabriel Kidd vs. Dan Moloney
Night 2 - October 2
Tetsuya Natio vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Hikuelo,Tama Tonga, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Jay White
Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Dude Tito
Tomohiro Ishii vs. JONAH
Gabriel Kidd, Shota Umino, Ricky Knight Jr., & FTR vs. Gideon Grey, Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, & Aussie Open
Jazzy Gabert vs. Ava White –
NJPW x STARDOM IWGP Women’s Championship tournament Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA vs. Young Guns
DOUKI & El Desperado vs. Michael Oku & Robbie X
