Swerve Strickland Talks Hit Row's WWE Return

Swerve Strickland was recently interviewed by Under The Ring, where he spoke about Hit Row returning to WWE.

“I’m happy to see where it’s at now. I’m happy to see them in the mix, and I’m happy to see those three individuals getting the chance to perform again on that level weekly. Under the Triple H regime, they have more of an opportunity to express, to truly showcase all that they potentially can do on their own… and truly take it to new heights. We got it to the main roster, all four of us got to the main roster. And now I’m excited to see how much further they can take it on their own.”

On Top Dolla:

AJ, Top Dolla is a brilliant mind for a lot of that, for a lot of what we did in the past in NXT and starting up with Smackdown. Top Dolla presented a lot of brilliant ideas and literally formed the template to how all four of us were going to interact on a weekly basis and talk and stuff. He’s truly the Godfather of the Hit Row group, brand.”

On B-FAB:

“Briana being like the female of the group, three guys and one female, and all four of us can hold our own as far as talking and stuff. She was such a professional, great performer. Barely ever slipped up on a word, barely ever had to do another take on anything. She was just so precise and on point, that it made all of us have to step up our game to perform with her.”

On Ashante Thee Adonis: