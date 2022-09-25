WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Teddy Long Didn't Block You On Twitter--- He Was Hacked

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 25, 2022

Following a blocking spree that had him trending on Twitter last night, Teddy Long has explained why so many accounts were randomly blocked by his account in a video posted to YouTube.

"Just wanted to get on here and let everyone know that someone hacked my Twitter account, I have no idea who it was. I think it was somebody that I blocked that was mad because I blocked them so they wanted to hack my shit and block everybody else. I want to thank him because the first thing they did was got me trending. This is like the third time I've been trending. That tells me, 'Teddy Long, you still got it.' Let me explain this to you, playas, I didn't block anybody. Like I said, it might have been that person that hacked me, I might have blocked him, and you can see why I blocked him. My Twitter is verified, I didn't block anybody. I don't want y'all mad at me. Playas, I love all of y'all."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #teddy long

