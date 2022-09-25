D-Von Dudley Thinks WWE Is The Right Place For His Sons

D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the A2TheK Show, where he spoke about the possibility of his sons entering into the WWE.

“Well, right now, they’re no longer doing things with AEW. We’re trying to get them to maybe come to NXT and start doing their thing over here now, which would be great. I’m very excited about it. They just need to polish up on a couple of things, and we’re bringing them in. You know, we would love to bring them in. I think they’ll be ready when the time comes, when the opportunity is given. I think they’ll be ready. Again, we got to polish up a few things and make sure they’ll be NXT-ready. That’s the thing. There’s no rush. They’re 27 years old. Let them take all the time in the world to polish up and get ready.”

“I just don’t think AEW will be the right fit for them. I think they know that. We’re all on the same page. I think WWE will be the right fit for them, especially with Paul being in charge and his vision with Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom. I feel a lot better where I can trust my sons in the business under the Paul Levesque regime. I’m happy they would be under the Triple H regime because I love the way things are running here now, and there’s nothing but positive vibes here in NXT and on the main roster.”