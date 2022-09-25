WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Al Snow Used To Take Head On Dates To Restaurants And Cause A Scene On Purpose

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 25, 2022

Al Snow Used To Take Head On Dates To Restaurants And Cause A Scene On Purpose

Al Snow recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston's The Ten Count, where he spoke about taking the Head he used as a gimmick around with him to restaurants.

“I would do it as if I were completely and legitimately insane. People don’t realize, during that time, I carried the head everywhere. When I went out to eat after shows, I took it into diners, into restaurants, it sat across the table, I’d order dinner. We’d argue and fight. Waitresses would come up, ‘Sir, you’re making the other customers uncomfortable, they’re leaving.’ ‘Well they’re making us uncomfortable, how are we going to eat our food? They [Head] has an upset stomach, I’ve paid for their dinner, box it up please, we’re gonna go.’ Then I’d take the second meal back and eat it in the hotel later.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #al snow

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78685/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer