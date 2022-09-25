Al Snow Used To Take Head On Dates To Restaurants And Cause A Scene On Purpose

Al Snow recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston's The Ten Count, where he spoke about taking the Head he used as a gimmick around with him to restaurants.

“I would do it as if I were completely and legitimately insane. People don’t realize, during that time, I carried the head everywhere. When I went out to eat after shows, I took it into diners, into restaurants, it sat across the table, I’d order dinner. We’d argue and fight. Waitresses would come up, ‘Sir, you’re making the other customers uncomfortable, they’re leaving.’ ‘Well they’re making us uncomfortable, how are we going to eat our food? They [Head] has an upset stomach, I’ve paid for their dinner, box it up please, we’re gonna go.’ Then I’d take the second meal back and eat it in the hotel later.”