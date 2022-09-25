📸 PHOTO: Brock Lesnar Has A New Look During WWE Absence

In a new photo that has surfaced online, Brock Lesnar has altered his look somewhat. In the photo he can be seen cleanly shaven, still with a ponytail which he sported on WWE television in recent months.

Lesnar hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since SummerSlam 2022, where he failed to defetate Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match.

Brock Lesnar spotted with new look pic.twitter.com/1MLxOYbEk1 — A R Y A N (@WWEAARYAN) September 24, 2022

It currently remains unclear when Lesnar will return to television.

