📸 PHOTO: Brock Lesnar Has A New Look During WWE Absence

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2022

In a new photo that has surfaced online, Brock Lesnar has altered his look somewhat. In the photo he can be seen cleanly shaven, still with a ponytail which he sported on WWE television in recent months.

Lesnar hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since SummerSlam 2022, where he failed to defetate Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match.

It currently remains unclear when Lesnar will return to television.

Cody Rhodes Calls WWE "The House That Built Him"

Cody Rhodes was recently stopped by TMZ, who asked him for an update on his health status. "They haven't really given me one because they [...]

