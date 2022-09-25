📸 PHOTO: Brock Lesnar Has A New Look During WWE Absence

Lesnar hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since SummerSlam 2022, where he failed to defetate Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match.
Brock Lesnar spotted with new look pic.twitter.com/1MLxOYbEk1— A R Y A N (@WWEAARYAN) September 24, 2022
It currently remains unclear when Lesnar will return to television.
