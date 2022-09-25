WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On The Future For Veer Mahaan In WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2022

Veer Mahaan has not been seen on WWE television in several weeks, and many have wondered what the future holds for the star who was in the midst of a pish under Vince McMahon before the former Chairman and CEO departed the company.

In an update, Mahaan has been moved and has formed a tag team with Sanga. The duo wrestled at Saturday's NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida. Mahaan's main roster run is over, at least for now. 

WWE aired many months of vignettes teasing that "Veer is coming" and he finally re-debut on the back in April.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #raw #veer mahaan

