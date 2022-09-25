Update On The Future For Veer Mahaan In WWE

Veer Mahaan has not been seen on WWE television in several weeks, and many have wondered what the future holds for the star who was in the midst of a pish under Vince McMahon before the former Chairman and CEO departed the company.

In an update, Mahaan has been moved and has formed a tag team with Sanga. The duo wrestled at Saturday's NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida. Mahaan's main roster run is over, at least for now.

WWE aired many months of vignettes teasing that "Veer is coming" and he finally re-debut on the back in April.

