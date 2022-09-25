Buddy Matthews Announces He Is Taking A Hiatus From Pro Wrestling

During the latest Fight Life Pro Wrestling event, Buddy Matthews cut a promo following his match, to which the crowd was chanting "this is awesome."
"I appreciate that. Unfortunately, tonight, I'm going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I'm speaking for them all, we want to thank you all for being members of the house. Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while. I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn't goodbye, this is see you later."
⚡ AEW Files Trademark On "House of Black"
Despite Malakai Black's departure from AEW, a trademark has been filed on House of Black. The filling reads: Mark For: HOUSE OF BLACK tr [...]— Guy Incognito Sep 12, 2022 02:28PM
