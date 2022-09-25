WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Buddy Matthews Announces He Is Taking A Hiatus From Pro Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 25, 2022

Buddy Matthews Announces He Is Taking A Hiatus From Pro Wrestling

During the latest Fight Life Pro Wrestling event, Buddy Matthews cut a promo following his match, to which the crowd was chanting "this is awesome."

"I appreciate that. Unfortunately, tonight, I'm going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I'm speaking for them all, we want to thank you all for being members of the house. Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while. I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn't goodbye, this is see you later."

AEW Files Trademark On "House of Black"

Despite Malakai Black's departure from AEW, a trademark has been filed on House of Black. The filling reads: Mark For: HOUSE OF BLACK tr [...]

— Guy Incognito Sep 12, 2022 02:28PM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #buddy matthews

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78681/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer