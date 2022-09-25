Cody Rhodes Calls WWE "The House That Built Him"

Cody Rhodes was recently stopped by TMZ, who asked him for an update on his health status.
"They haven't really given me one because they know I'm stupid and I'd try to test it. I have in my mind where I want to be and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I'd like to be. That's hopefully where it's at. What happens next, hopefully, and what we do, this is all speculative and up in the air, hopefully it's a run people will remember and I have to be healthy for it."
On how WWE has treated him since his return:
"No complaints. They've treated me like the house that built me, which they were. Honestly, it's amazing. We were back, everything was rolling so fast and then I tore my pec. It was like the best three months of my life. Hopefully, we can get back to that soon."
