WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Cody Rhodes Calls WWE "The House That Built Him"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 25, 2022

Cody Rhodes Calls WWE "The House That Built Him"

Cody Rhodes was recently stopped by TMZ, who asked him for an update on his health status.

"They haven't really given me one because they know I'm stupid and I'd try to test it. I have in my mind where I want to be and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I'd like to be. That's hopefully where it's at. What happens next, hopefully, and what we do, this is all speculative and up in the air, hopefully it's a run people will remember and I have to be healthy for it."

On how WWE has treated him since his return:

"No complaints. They've treated me like the house that built me, which they were. Honestly, it's amazing. We were back, everything was rolling so fast and then I tore my pec. It was like the best three months of my life. Hopefully, we can get back to that soon."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78677/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer