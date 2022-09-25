WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wardlow Says Current State Of AEW World Title Picture Has Been "In Shambles For Months"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 25, 2022

Wardlow was recently a guest on Dynamite Download, where he got a chance to speak about his former Pinnacle stablemate MJF.

“Aw, f**kin’ Max. So, you know, I’m man enough to admit that Max is very good at what he does, clearly. It doesn’t take away from the fact that he is truly, wholeheartedly, a piece of s**t. People really have no idea, like people have no clue. For the people that think it’s like, ‘Oh, he never turns it off. He’s just really good at his gimmick.’ No, it doesn’t turn off because it’s who he is. And then the people that are like, ‘Oh no, no no…’ They’re so blind, they’re so stupid, dude. [laughs]”

On the AEW World Heavyweight Championship tournament:

“The state of the Heavyweight Title has been in shambles for months. And the only thing I’ll say about it, is if Wardlow was the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, he would still be the [laughs] AEW World Heavyweight Champion. It would have been the Summer of Wardlow, and it would have been the Fall of Warldow. And it would have been the Winter of Wardlow. And it would have been the Spring of Wardlow. And it would have been the f**king summer again. Like, I ain’t f**king going nowhere. Everybody wants to hot potato that sumbitch; hand it to me, watch me take off.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #wardlow #mjf

