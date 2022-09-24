WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Botched Fireball Spot From Last Night's SmackDown

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 24, 2022

Fightful Select is reporting that the fireball spot on last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown! did not go as planned. Scarlett was meant to throw the fireball in Drew McIntyre’s face, but it went over his head instead.

According to the report, the flash paper wasn’t ready for live TV and obviously didn’t catch enough of Drew’s face for him to sell it properly.

They got word to Karrion Kross to keep moving forward, and he and McIntyre improvised the rest of the segment.

The flash paper was brought with the team that took the company jet to SmackDown and wasn’t picked up locally or brought by the prop team.

