The Great Muta Discusses His Retirement Tour and Final Opponent

Pro wrestling legend The Great Muta discussed his retirement tour during an interview with Keiji Muto of Fightful. Check out the highlights below:

On giving his full effort "until the end":

"After I made my decision to announce my retirement, I feel that both my mind and body have become lighter. I am sure that NOAH, with its current momentum, will be the best for my final match, and the path to that stage. I am determined and ready to run through that rail with all of my strength until the end. I hope to share the moment of my final match with as many fans as possible.”

On his final opponent:

“It hasn’t been decided yet. I hope it will be something that everyone will look forward to, as this is the final bout.”

On his career: