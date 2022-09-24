Update On Hulu/WWE Deal Deadline Date Being Pushed Back

We previously reported that WWE content was recently expected to be leaving Hulu with the current programming expiring today or on September 24th.
A new report from PWInsider states that the deadline has now been slightly pushed back to Tuesday, September 27th.
The report also states that both sides are still in discussions on reaching a new deal.
If more information becomes available, we will keep you posted.
