Brodie Lee Didn't Want To Do "Being The Elite" Skits Initially

Alan Angels was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about the Dark Order's skits on Being The Elite.

"It started with Alex [Reynolds] and [John] Silver who were kinda doing the recruitment bits or whatever. Eventually, they got Brodie involved and Brodie was very hesitant about it at first because he wanted to be taken as this serious heel. He was kind of hesitant about it and stuff but once he did a few, he was like ‘Okay, I got this’. He could still be taken as this serious character, it was just the [rest of the Dark Order] who were lackees. We feared him and all this stuff, but kinda in a more comical way where on TV it was almost a more serious thing. Eventually, we started to do more BTE stuff on TV which I thought was pretty cool. The casket bit if you remember, he had just beat Cody for the TNT Title. Me, Silver, Reynolds and them bring out this casket while doing this little silly dance or whatever and we open the casket and it’s supposed to be Cody Rhodes in there but we open it and it’s Vance. He gets up and he flexes and to me it was so funny because it was a BTE bit that made it on to TV. It was at that point where Brodie thought ‘Okay, this could be something very cool’."