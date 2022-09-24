The Great Muta Opens Up About His Impending Retirement

The Great Muta was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his career up until this point.
"After I made my decision to announce my retirement, I feel that both my mind and body have become lighter. I am sure that NOAH, with its current momentum, will be the best for my final match, and the path to that stage. I am determined and ready to run through that rail with all of my strength until the end. I hope to share the moment of my final match with as many fans as possible.”
On who his final opponent will be:
“It hasn’t been decided yet. I hope it will be something that everyone will look forward to, as this is the final bout.”
On his career:
“I have fought with more wrestlers in the main event than any other wrestler in the world. Inoki-san, (Hulk) Hogan, Fujinami-san, (Ric) Flair, Choshu-san, Sting, Tenryu-san, Maeda san. This world is so big, but you can’t find anybody but me who has fought with such great wrestlers. I look forward to sharing the moment, the legacy I have with everyone for the rest of my final road. There is not much time left, but I hope all can enjoy Keiji Muto.”
