Karen Jarrett Believes Jeff Jarrett's WWE Release Was For The Best

During an Ask Karen Anything segment on AdFreeShows, Karen Jarrett spoke about Jeff Jarrett's WWE departure and her views on it.
“I think it’s a blessing that he’s not there. I still think he has so much to offer to the business inside the ring and, just, I think he would’ve been limited working there with all the knowledge that he has. … I don’t know that he would’ve been truly happy with the changes that were made, so I think God was taking care of us by doing that.”
On WWE creative meetings:
“When he was in with creative, they’d be meeting until 3 in the morning. He would literally get his bag and just go to the airport and come home and not have slept.”
