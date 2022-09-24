WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Cary Silkin Doesn't Think AEW Has Been Doing ROH Justice

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 24, 2022

Cary Silkin Doesn't Think AEW Has Been Doing ROH Justice

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Cary Silkin dropped by and offered his thoughts on Tony Khan's handling of ROH since buying the promotion earlier this year, and if he believes it's been faithful to the promotion's image.

“No, not yet. Maybe Tony Khan will hear this and not be happy with what I said … He’s got so many people there that he’s going to use contracted AEW guys as opposed to bringing in Dalton Castle regularly or bringing in a Matt Taven or whoever else. Hopefully some of these guys who are fringe but worthy wrestling talent like Taven, like Mike Bennett, other guys have signed with Impact already.”

On which ROH talents he'd like to see be better utilized:

“I would like to see the brand represented. Absolutely Chris Jericho brings more attention to the ROH letters, but, you know, he’s got Claudio there. He’s got Bryan Danielson there, Jay Lethal who I feel has not been used to his best ability at all.”


Tags: #aew #tony khan #roh #cary silkin

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78664/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer