Cary Silkin Doesn't Think AEW Has Been Doing ROH Justice

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Cary Silkin dropped by and offered his thoughts on Tony Khan's handling of ROH since buying the promotion earlier this year, and if he believes it's been faithful to the promotion's image.

“No, not yet. Maybe Tony Khan will hear this and not be happy with what I said … He’s got so many people there that he’s going to use contracted AEW guys as opposed to bringing in Dalton Castle regularly or bringing in a Matt Taven or whoever else. Hopefully some of these guys who are fringe but worthy wrestling talent like Taven, like Mike Bennett, other guys have signed with Impact already.”

On which ROH talents he'd like to see be better utilized: