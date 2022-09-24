WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Raven Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Hall Of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2022

Raven Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Hall Of Fame Induction

IMPACT Wrestling has announced the next inductee into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame.

During the Victory Road pay-per-view, it was announced that pro wrestling legend Raven will join the company's Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory on October 7.

Raven signed with IMPACT (TNA) back in 2003 following his WWE release winning the NWA Heavyweight Championship at Slammiversary 2005. Raven departed the company in 2010 but has made several appearances since, including Against All Odds in July.

Raven will join Sting, Kurt Angle, Team 3D, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss, Ken Shamrock, and Awesome Kong all in the IMPACT Hall of Fame.

Congratulations Raven!

CM Punk BETRAYS Raven! (NWA-TNA PPV #75) | Classic IMPACT Wrestling Moments


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxstv #hall of fame #raven

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78663/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer