Raven Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Hall Of Fame Induction

IMPACT Wrestling has announced the next inductee into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame.

During the Victory Road pay-per-view, it was announced that pro wrestling legend Raven will join the company's Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory on October 7.

Raven signed with IMPACT (TNA) back in 2003 following his WWE release winning the NWA Heavyweight Championship at Slammiversary 2005. Raven departed the company in 2010 but has made several appearances since, including Against All Odds in July.

Raven will join Sting, Kurt Angle, Team 3D, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss, Ken Shamrock, and Awesome Kong all in the IMPACT Hall of Fame.

Congratulations Raven!

