Shawn Michaels Discusses The Origins Of The DX "Suck It" Chop

During a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels reflected on a number of topics, including the origins of the DX "suck it" chop, if the late Chyna would have been a trailblazer in the modern era and if he ever got an offer to sign with WCW back in the 90s.

Check out highlights from the interview below:

On how the suck it chop came about:

“The first place I remember seeing it was Sean Waltman, who was then known as 1-2-3 Kid and later X-Pac, doing it over in the UK,” the 57-year-old Michaels said. “Then all of a sudden, we were doing it as a group, to each other, kind of thinking it was funny. It was sort of a witty way and tell somebody where they could go or they didn’t like your answer to something — a bunch of buddies ribbing each other. From a television standpoint, as we started to do DX, it just felt kind of natural. A lot of things that we did on TV as DX were things we were doing as friends behind the scenes long before we ever brought it to TV.”

On if Chyna would have been a modern-era trailblazer:

“From a performer standpoint she would clearly fit in and be phenomenal. I think what makes her the awe-inspiring, innovative and transforming woman that she was was that she did it earlier than all of them. It would be a bit more commonplace today. She would certainly have an incredible career — but I don’t know that she’d be the trail blazer today that she is if she were currently doing it today.”

On if WCW ever offered him a contract: