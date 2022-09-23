WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Would Want His Last Opponent To Be If He Were To Have One More Match

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 23, 2022

Kurt Angle recently spoke with the Wrassingh Show, where he was asked if he still has that itch to get back in the ring.

"No, there's not. It's just that, in pro wrestling, anything is possible and maybe down the road, I might have the itch to do it again. I don't have it now and I don't want it now, but you never know. You wait a couple years after knee replacement surgery, see how you feel, and if it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, that's okay."

On who he would like his final opponent to be:

"John, I still think he's possibly still in his prime. I would definitely say John Cena. The reason for that is, I'm 53 years old, I'm not the same athlete I was when I was 33. When I decided to retire, it was because I lost a step and I didn't want the fans to remember me as the person who was in the ring when I returned to WWE. I wanted them to remember me as the person who was in his prime who was literally the best wrestler in the world. Knowing that John is still in his prime, I know he can carry me through a match."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle

