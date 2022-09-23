Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Would Want His Last Opponent To Be If He Were To Have One More Match

Kurt Angle recently spoke with the Wrassingh Show, where he was asked if he still has that itch to get back in the ring.

"No, there's not. It's just that, in pro wrestling, anything is possible and maybe down the road, I might have the itch to do it again. I don't have it now and I don't want it now, but you never know. You wait a couple years after knee replacement surgery, see how you feel, and if it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, that's okay."

On who he would like his final opponent to be: