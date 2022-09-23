AEW In Discussion With DAZN For UK Broadcasting Deal

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has revealed All Elite Wrestling has been in talks with DAZN about a broadcasting deal n the United Kingdom. AEW currently airs Dynamite and Rampage on ITV on delay in the UK, pay-per-view airs on FITE for British fans.

A deal with DAZN has yet to be reached:

“AEW and DAZN have been discussing possibly being media partners. DAZN and AEW talked about potentially having a media deal in the United Kingdom; that has not come to fruition. I believe AEW and DAZN will continue to discuss various possibilities on how they could become media partners in other regions, maybe globally.” When it comes to AEW’s deal with ITV, he added: “About UK rights – AEW is still working, obviously, with ITV. UK fans will know very well that Dynamite and Rampage air on ITV on Tuesdays and Fridays. They’ve been bumped up to an earlier, better time slot lately. Tony Khan was tweeting about this earlier this week as well. I’m assured that AEW is very happy with ITV as their TV partner in the United Kingdom.”

Read more AEW news: