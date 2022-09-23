How Much Money MJF Is Rumored To Be Earning In AEW

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, AEW star MJF noted he is making a "stupid, absurd amount of money" after returning to the company. It has largely remained unknown how much MJF is making although given his position in the company he has been believed to be the highest earner.
In the latest, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Melter revealed that sources have stated that MJF is making over a million a year on his current contract.
