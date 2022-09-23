WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
How Much Money MJF Is Rumored To Be Earning In AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2022

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, AEW star MJF noted he is making a "stupid, absurd amount of money" after returning to the company. It has largely remained unknown how much MJF is making although given his position in the company he has been believed to be the highest earner.

In the latest, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Melter revealed that sources have stated that MJF is making over a million a year on his current contract.

