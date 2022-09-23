Updated IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory Card

IMPACT has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following Thursday's episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Check out the update updated card below

The event will take place on October 7, 2022 and airs live on PPV:

- IMPACT World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards

- IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich

- IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK vs. Motor City Machine Guns

