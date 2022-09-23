WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Now Producing Matches For Promotion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2022

AEW star Luther is now reportedly producing matches backstage for the company.

Luther was signed to AEW back in late 2019 and made his debut for the promotion in January 2020, but hasn’t been used on television since sustaining an injury in May.

A report from Fightful Select reveals that Luther produced a match for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam and has been doing so for "quite some time" now.

The news follows his tag partner Serpentico also recently reported to be producing matches.

Read more AEW news:

Source: patreon.com
