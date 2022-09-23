AEW Star Now Producing Matches For Promotion

AEW star Luther is now reportedly producing matches backstage for the company.
Luther was signed to AEW back in late 2019 and made his debut for the promotion in January 2020, but hasn’t been used on television since sustaining an injury in May.
A report from Fightful Select reveals that Luther produced a match for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam and has been doing so for "quite some time" now.
The news follows his tag partner Serpentico also recently reported to be producing matches.
