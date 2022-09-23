Malakai Black Wasn't The Only AEW Star To Request His Release

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that Malakai Black was one of the people WWE reportedly reached out to lure back despite being contracted to AEW. Black requested and was granted his AEW release to focus on his life outside of the ring.

Meltzer wrote:

What we do know is that Black was one of the people WWE reached out to even though he had signed a five-year deal with AEW. When Paul Levesque took over from Vince McMahon, WWE contacted a number of former WWE talents that were working there that either had left on their own or that Vince McMahon had fired. Black was not the only person to ask for his release at the time.

It was not revealed which other wrestlers requested their release, but we could indeed see more AEW departures soon.

